Hospitalizations are slowly going up in Ventura County

Coronavirus

VENTURA, Calif. -- As Ventura County’s case rate numbers have been going up, County Public Health officials announced Tuesday that hospitalization numbers are seeing similar increases.

Last week, Ventura County called on the community to get tested as a last ditch effort to prevent the county from moving to the most restrictive "Purple Tier" of the state's reopening plan.

The community listened. The end result — a 48% increase in testing last week. But along with that came 337 new positive tests.

On Monday, the Governor of California announced Ventura County was among the several dozen to have restrictions return. Public Health Officials say it's not all bad news.

“While it is true that with increased testing will detect more cases, but that is actually a very good thing for a number of reasons,” said Rigo Vargas, the Ventura County Public Health Department Director. “One, is that we are able to isolate those that are positive, and then in the longer term we will be able to flatten the curve sooner.”

Another number seeing an increase is hospitalizations.

“It is a trend for COVID that is expected,” said Vargas. “Usually there is a two-to-three week gap when we see the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID. The next step after the hike in cases are hospitalizations, then the ICUs, and then ultimately we do expect an increase of deaths.”

Last week the county mentioned the ’Shasta Rule’, which would have let local leaders argue that current trends are looking better and the new restrictions aren't needed, but that is now on hold because of the high number of cases. For now, while some indoor services are closed other outdoor activities will remain open.

“Parks will continue to be open,” said Vargas. “Still with the recommendation which calls for limited time, and wiping down of the play ground equipment.”

Ventura County mentioned that the majority of cases were coming from large gatherings.

The only solutions are to avoid large gatherings altogether, or have everyone tested ahead of time, public health officials said.