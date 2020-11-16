Two new coronavirus deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new coronavirus deaths on Monday. The county's COVID-19 death toll is now 133.

The public health department says both people were over 70 years old and had underlying medical conditions. One person was a resident of Goleta and the other lived in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

A death is counted as a coronavirus-related death when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County reported 162 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday. For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.