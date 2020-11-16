SLO County reports 34th COVID-related death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County's Public Health Department reported that a 34th resident has passed away from COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday afternoon.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing no. of deaths to 34. They were in 70s and vulnerable to severe illness because of underlying conditions. We must all do our part to #SLOtheSpread and protect our most vulnerable neighbors: https://t.co/EElatBCp7g — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) November 16, 2020

The individual was reportedly in their 70s and vulnerable to serious illness due to underlying conditions.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

Residents are urged to continue social distancing, wearing face coverings and cleaning regularly to help protect the most vulnerable from this virus.

For updates and a breakdown of current COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.