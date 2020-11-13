Seventh SLO County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported that a seventh inmate at the County Jail recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said the inmate was arrested on Nov. 9 and was in custody for about 90 minutes before being released back into the community.

During that time in custody, the inmate was tested for COVID-19. On Nov. 10, the test came back positive. SLO County Public Health made contact with the individual and and provided the necessary medical care.

The sheriff's office helped with contact tracing and three other inmates were found to have been in close contact with the positive-testing individual.

Those three inmates were quarantined. The sheriff's office said no staff members were affected.

This incident brings the total number of confirmed cases at the County Jail to seven.

A total of eight Sheriff's Deputies have also tested positive for the virus including three Patrol Deputies and five Correctional Deputies.

