SLO Public health working to contain coronavirus outbreak at Atascadero State Hospital

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is working to help contain a coronavirus outbreak at the Atascadero State Hospital.

On Monday, the public health department reported 14 patients had tested positive for COVID-19 in this recent outbreak. Additionally, nine staff members have also tested positive.

The maximum-security psychiatric hospital located at 10333 El Camino Real in Atascadero is working closely with the public health department to work on containing the outbreak.

“Our focus is the health and safety of patients and staff as the State works to contain the outbreak,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein in a press release. “Throughout this pandemic, the State hospital has been doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at that facility. Our local public health team continues to support their efforts in every way we can.”

The California Department of State Hospitals oversees operations at the Atascadero State Hospital. The public health department said the hospital has been following State protocols and isolating and quarantining patients with symptoms or who have tested positive for COVID-19. The public health department said it is also tracking patient and staff cases.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials said the facility has a "robust testing program" for both staff and patients.

