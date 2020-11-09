Oxnard Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

OXNARD, Calif. - The annual Parade of Lights in Oxnard has been canceled this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

The parade, which features dozens of boats adorned with brightly colored lights, is held every year at the Channel Islands Harbor.

This year's event was scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 12.

The parade has taken place at the harbor for 54 years, with occasional cancellations due to poor weather, according to the Ventura County Harbor Department.

Similar events at the harbor were canceled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Mark Sandoval, director of the Harbor Department, said his team and the local boating community were hopeful the popular event would be able to happen this year, but the health and progress made by Ventura County became a higher priority.

“We are living through unprecedented times and it’s important that we all stay safe,” Sandoval said. “We are making progress as a County community, and it is imperative we continue to practice measures that allow our Harbor businesses to fully reopen and thrive again.”

Ventura County is inching closer to progressing in the state's reopening plan. As of last week, Ventura County was meeting most of the state's criteria to progress into the state's "Orange Tier" of reopening.