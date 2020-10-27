Santa Barbara County records 4 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 126.

According to the public health department, two of these people were residents of Santa Maria who were both over the age of 70. A third person was from Orcutt and was between the ages of 50 and 69.

A fourth person was a resident of an unincorporated area of Northern Santa Barbara County. This person was between the ages of 30 and 49.

Three of these people had underlying health conditions, county public health said. Additionally, three of these people were associated with an outbreak at a shared living facility.

Santa Barbara County public health did not specify which of the three recent deaths had underlying conditions or were associated with the facility.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days to weeks to verify through the coroner's office.

Santa Barbara County reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. For a complete breakdown of cases in the county, click here.