Santa Barbara County reports 2 new coronavirus deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

According to the public health department, both people were residents of Santa Maria. One of these people was between the ages of 30 and 49; the other was between the ages of 50-69. Both people had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Neither of these recent deaths are linked to shared living facilities, despite a recent breakout of COVID-19 cases at a facility in Santa Maria.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death, or a major contributing factor in the death. The process can oftentimes take weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 60 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, including 12 new cases on Monday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.