Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was not experiencing any symptoms and was tested in the community.

The deputy's most recent shift was last Friday. The sheriff's office said the deputy was working an assignment that did not involved contact with the public or inmates.

This is the 43rd employee of the sheriff's office to test positive for COVID-19.

Of the 43 coronavirus cases within the sheriff's office, 42 people are considered to be recovered.