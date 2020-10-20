Isla Vista testing and tracing expands as SB County pursues less restrictive tier

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County will remain in the state's "red" or "substantial" tier of California's COVID-19 reopening plan for at least another week, according to the County Public Health Department.

But the County is close to meeting the qualifications needed to move into the less restrictive "orange" or "moderate" tier.

With increased testing taking the countywide total above the state median, the county's adjusted case rate is 4.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people, just shy of the 3.9 figure needed to move into the orange tier.

The county's test positivity rate fell to 1.9 percent, which is lower than the 2 percent threshold required to move into the orange tier.

"This really is good news," said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van do-Reynoso.

That being said, Isla Vista remains a focus. After UC Santa Barbara reported two small outbreaks at Greek housing in Isla Vista last week, the Public Health Department has increased COVID-19 testing hours in the community.

Do-Reynoso says UCSB will cover testing of its students in the community, while the Public Health is covering all other students and community members. She also says that the students testing positive last week that were connected to the outbreaks are taking Public Health guidance seriously.

