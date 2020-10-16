Santa Barbara County records 119th coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded the county's 119th COVID-19 death on Friday.

According to the public health department, the person was a resident of Santa Maria who was in their 70s. The public health department said this person had underlying health conditions.

The public health department also said this person was associated with an outbreak at an undisclosed shared living facility. On Thursday, a person of similar age died and was also said to be associated with a Santa Maria congregate living facility. It's unclear at this time if these deaths were linked to the same facility.

A dead is considered to be a coronavirus-related death when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant factor in the person's death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Friday. For a complete breakdown of cases in the county, click here.