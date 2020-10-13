San Luis Obispo County records 32nd coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recorded its 32nd coronavirus-related death on Tuesday.

This person was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County reported 82 new coronavirus cases in addition to this 32nd death. These numbers include totals from over the weekend, plus Monday and Tuesday's totals. SLO County did not provide an update on Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.

