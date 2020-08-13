SLO County records 18th coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported its 18th coronavirus-related death Thursday.

The public health department says this person was in their 90s and had chronic health issues. This person was considered particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

San Luis Obispo County officials are asking the public to do everything they can to help protect the most vulnerable members of the county. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and staying home when possible.

There are currently 356 active cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. For a complete breakdown of cases, click here.