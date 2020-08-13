Excitement key to getting students ready for virtual learning from home

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Back-to-school is right around the corner. Santa Barbara Unified School District starts Tuesday August 18. Goleta Union School District starts the following day on August 19. And Carpinteria Unified School District starts a week later on August 24.

Both school districts are preparing to start the school year virtually. You can find both district's COVID-19 learning plans here on SBUSD, GUSD, and CUSD's websites.

Suzanne Grimmesey, who's the stategy officer for Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, said the best thing a parent can do to ready their kids for the school year is be excited.

"Make the start of school an exciting time," said Grimmesey. "Maybe back-to-school shopping won't look the same, but some back-to-school shopping. Get a few new items. Something to create a learning space at home that's exciting and fun. And that shows both the parents care and are excited too, but it also shows the importance of learning in whatever model it takes place."

Grimmesey also encourages parents and kids to continue yearly school traditions. Continue taking first day of school pictures. Be excited about the new teacher and classmates. And again the most excitement a parent can show the more excite their kids will be to go back-to-school and learn.

To help students focus, Grimmesey recommends incorporating exercise into the daily schedule. She said twenty minutes of exercise can help a student focus for a couple of hours.