Previously reported COVID-19 death removed from Santa Barbara County totals

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says a death previously attributed to COVID-19 was determined to not meet the county's reporting criteria.

The public health department removed the death from the county's death total after the California Department of Public Health reviewed the medical chart notes and determined the death was not caused by COVID-19.

The death was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 18-29 who died in June.

Santa Barbara County had previously declined to record a death at the Lompoc Prison that was originally attributed to COVID-19 because it did not meet the county's reporting criteria.

Santa Barbara County reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but said the numbers were an underestimate due to the ongoing issue with the State of California's coronavirus reporting system.

