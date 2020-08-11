Virtual E.R. visits offered by Tenet Health

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - To ease patient fears of COVID-19, two San Luis Obispo County Hospitals are now offering virtual visits to the emergency room. Tenet Health Central Coast believes it's the first program of it's kind in the nation.

Tenet Health operates Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton.

A phone line is available 24 hours a day to reach a registered triage nurse. The nurse may advise you to come into the emergency room right away, or set up a Tele-ER visit with a doctor on your smart phone, tablet or computer.

The number to call is (805) 546-7990.

