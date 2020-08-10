Governor Newsom expected to address CalREDIE error in counting state COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Over the last week, Central and South Coast counties, along with others around California, have not had confidence in reporting their daily COVID-19 numbers.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials said during their press conferences that the numbers are probably higher due to an error in the state's reporting system. Ventura County went as far as to avoid reporting daily numbers for one day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to address the CalREDIE error during a press conference at 12 p.m.