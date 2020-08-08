Our Lady of Guadalupe sells out of tamales despite fiesta celebration cancellation

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Santa Barbara canceled its fiesta during Old Spanish Days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the pandemic didn't stop church members from cooking up fiesta food.

The church took orders by phone and online.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday customers drove through the church to pick up their to-go orders.

When they sold out of tamales, people chipped in to make more.

They sold all kinds of dishes to raise money for church services all year long.

Elia Aldapa drove up from Ventura.

"I ordered 5 tortas, and one dozen of tamales, and they way I feel, I feel happy because I am supporting the church, even through this pandemic, and in an other way I feel sad because we don't have all our vendors over here."

Chef Roberto Diosdado said he hopes to welcome people back to the traditional fiesta next year.