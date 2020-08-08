Additional Santa Barbara County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that another civilian staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of Sheriff's Office employees with the virus to 38.

County Sheriff's spokesperson Raquel Zick said the employee was tested in the community after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Zick said the staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew who were fully dressed in personal protective equipment.

The employee began showing symptoms after leaving work Wednesday morning and was tested for the virus later that day. Zick said the staff member did not return to work after having symptoms. Their positive COVID-19 test result came in Friday.

Out of the total 38 employees of the Sheriff's Office who have tested positive for COVID-19, 32 have fully recovered and returned to work.

The remaining six staff are recovering at home including one custody deputy, three civilian staff and two Sheriff's deputies.