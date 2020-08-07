Santa Barbara County reports 70th COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported its 70th death attributed to COVID-19 on Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says this person was a Santa Maria resident who was over 70 years of age with underlying conditions.

Santa Barbara County is not including one death from the Lompoc prison that the Federal Bureau of Prisons considers to be coronavirus-related. In the interest of transparency, this death is included in our totals

"Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition," the county said in a news release.

Coronavirus deaths are added to the county's total after verification by the coroner's office. The process can take several days to as long as two months, the county said.

As of Friday, there have been 6,704 coronavirus cases reported in Santa Barbara County. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases the county, click here.