Free PPE available for small businesses in Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization is helping local small businesses obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) to stay open and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization represents 1,200 businesses in Downtown Santa Barbara. And through Friday August 15 they will help with PPE.

Starting Friday August 7 the organization will handout free masks, sanitizer and face shields. They will provide a 30-day supply of PPE for businesses up to 20 employees while supplies last.

Downtown Santa Barbara will have the PPE available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. August 7 then August 11 to 15 at 27 East De La Guerra Street Suite B. The organization asks during pickup to wear a mask and be prepared to share the name of your company, how many employees it has, phone number, email and mailing addresses.

If you would like to volunteer to help with distribution email Erik Krueger at erik@downtownsb.org.