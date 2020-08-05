Santa Barbara County reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The three deaths occurred in July. Two of the people were over 70 years of age and were associated with congregate living facilities in unincorporated Santa Barbara County. The third was a person between 50 and 69 who lived in Santa Maria.

All three had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Date of Death Age Underlying Conditions Region 07/05/20 50-69 Y City of Santa Maria 07/29/20 70+ Y South County Unincorporated Area 07/30/20 70+ Y South County Unincorporated Area

The public health department reports deaths when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition.

The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification, the public health department said.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Avoid gatherings, wear face coverings, and stay at least 6 feet away from others you do not live with,” said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso.

The public health department said most people experience mild or moderate symptoms from COVID-19, but symptoms are worse for people with underlying health conditions.

The public health department recommends that residents stay home when possible, where a face covering, wash hands regularly and keep six of distance from others.

Local employers and business owners are also urged to follow safety guidelines and if employees are feeling ill, they are encouraged to stay home.

