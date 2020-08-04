Santa Barbara County reports three new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

All three people were over the age of 70 and two of the three had underlying health conditions, public health said.

One person lived in unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County, one person lived in Lompoc and the other lived in Santa Maria.

“The death of a relative or friend starts a period of great difficulty for everyone involved. We extend our heartfelt condolences to each and every one grieving the loss of these loved ones,” said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso.

The public health department said most people experience mild or moderate symptoms from COVID-19, but symptoms are worse for people with underlying health conditions.

The public health department recommends that residents stay home when possible, where a face covering, wash hands regularly and keep six of distance from others.

Local employers and business owners are also urged to follow safety guidelines and if employees are feeling ill, they are encouraged to stay home.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.