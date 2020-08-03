Five more Santa Barbara County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Five more inmates at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sheriff's Office.

One of the inmates tested positive at the time of his arrest and booking into the Jail on Sunday. He had reportedly been tested in the community prior to being booked.

The Sheriff's Office said this inmate is now being housed in a negative pressure room and is being medically monitored.

Four other inmates tested positive for the virus after being located through contact tracing following a previous positive case within the jail population. That positive-testing inmate has since been released.

A total of 17 inmates within the jail population were identified as having been exposed to COVID-19. All 17 were tested for the virus on Friday. One inmate received a positive test result on Saturday and three others tested positive on Sunday. The remaining 13 inmates received negative test results but are being monitored.

The total number of inmates at the Main Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 14. Eight of those cases are active, three have fully recovered and three have been released from custody. Seven of the positive cases were tested upon being arrested and seven were exposed to the virus within the facility.

A total of 37 employees with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office have also tested positive for COVID-19.