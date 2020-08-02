San Luis Obispo County reports 16th coronavirus-related death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported a 16th resident has passed away due to COVID-19.

The County said this person was in their 90s and had multiple underlying health conditions. They were a resident at Paradise Valley Care, an assisted living facility in Atascadero that is experiencing an outbreak.

So far, three other COVID-19 deaths have been connected to Paradise Valley Care's outbreak.

The County said its Public Health Department is working with the facility to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreak.

“As we mourn this loss, I want to remind everyone that we each can help prevent outbreaks and deaths of those who are more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Each of us can do our part to break the chain of infection before it reaches the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face covering in public and stay six feet apart from others.”

As of Friday, 1,783 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered.

