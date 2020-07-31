Hiking this weekend, use these trails that are wider and less used

Coronavirus

GAVIOTA, Calif. -- Hiking, jogging and walking are great ways to stay in shape physically and mentally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor activity is safer because the wind breaks up COVID-19 particles faster than indoors.

However, local Santa Barbara trails are filling up with hikers and runner. Mark Wilkinson with the Santa Barbara County Trails Council said Gaviota trails are a better option. They are less used and wider.

Sansum Clinic Infectious Disease doctor, Dr. David Fisk, said being on a wider trail where you can keep six feet of distance from your hiking buddies is best. The space allows you to get exercise as well as maintaining proper distance to avoid spreading the virus.

Gaviota State Park is about 30 minutes from Santa Barbara and overlooks the ocean.