Fines now possible as Santa Barbara steps up mask enforcement

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara will now use police officers to help educate and enforce mask-wearing in downtown areas where distancing is not possible. In extreme cases, officers can now give tickets to people who refuse to comply.

Late Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council approved a new mask education and enforcement motion.

The motion will bring Santa Barbara Police officers downtown and onto State Street to join the city's educational approach to encouraging mask-wearing in public spaces where distancing is not possible, which is required by the state.

When distancing is not possible--usually the case when bigger crowds flock to State Street on the weekends--downtown ambassadors have been offering free masks to anyone who needs one. Police officers will now do the same.

As a "last resort," the officers can write people a ticket for not wearing a mask.

Rob Dayton, the city's Transportation, Planning and Parking Manager, says mask-wearing compliance on the weekends has already increased to about 90 percent, up from about 60 percent earlier this month.

Police officers will begin to add extra enforcement along State Street this Friday and through the weekend. The city does not yet have a ticket structure or fine amount in place for citations that could be handed out.