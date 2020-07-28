What amenities are open to the Santa Barbara public

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- During the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of public amenities were closed to lessen the spread of the virus. As restrictions are lifted, some public amenities have reopened.

Picnic tables at Santa Barbara city parks and beaches are open and can be used by members of the same household. Groups and parties are not allowed to share tables.

City parks like the Cabrillo Ball Field, Chase Palm Park, Shoreline Park and Mission Historical Park are all open, but for passive recreation use. City officials describe passive use as running, walk or other activities requiring someone to keep moving. Also the parks cannot be used for group activities unless they are city sponsored summer programs or permitted fitness under Santa Barbara County Public Health order.

The Cabrillo Pavilion was scheduled to be open on June 1, before the pandemic. While the pavilion is mostly closed, the bathrooms facing the beach are open.

City playgrounds are still closed. While city workout equipment are available for individual use.

Stearns Wharf is open for public access. Businesses are open in accordance with Santa Barbara County Public Health order. Physical distancing is required.

City parking lots are open. Payment is required where posted. Physical distancing is require as well as use of sanitizing measure at pay stations and points of contact.

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said, "People should not gather in groups larger than nine individuals, and they should not mix with people outside of their households or quarantine pods."