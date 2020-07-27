SLO County says increase in COVID-19 cases tied to social gatherings

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is asking residents to avoid gathering with people outside of their immediate household in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.

This request is consistent with the California Health Office Order which prohibits professional, social and community gatherings.

“More cases in SLO County are tied to members of several different households getting together with others through parties, celebrations, and other in-person social gatherings,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Protect your friends and family by avoiding gatherings. I know this is a difficult ask, but it is a key way we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep SLO County healthy, open and strong as this pandemic continues.”

Coronavirus case investigations throughout the county have revealed that many new cases were caused by holiday gatherings, birthday parties, graduation parties and other medium or small-sized get-togethers.

SLO County said by bringing multiple households together for a prolonged time, often indoors or with shared food and beverages, creates an environment where COVID-19 can spread easily and quickly.

“Nobody wants to infect loved ones, but it's happening in SLO County. We each have the ability to stop it and slow the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Staying in touch and celebrating life events is still important. But now is not the time to gather in person, especially if you are or someone you know is particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness."

SLO County residents are also reminded to continue wearing masks whenever they are around others, maintain six-foot physical distancing with those outside their home and wash their hands frequently.

For more information on COVID-19 in SLO County, you can visit www.emergencyslo.org.