Second SLO County Sheriff’s patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported that a second patrol deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deputy reportedly came down with coronavirus-related symptoms on Thursday, July 23, while in self-quarantine after being exposed to another person who tested positive for the virus.

The deputy received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have now been a total of five Sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. This includes two patrol deputies and three correctional deputies.

The first patrol deputy was reported coronavirus-positive a week ago on July 19.

Four of these deputies are still recovering at home and one deputy has fully recovered and returned to work.

The Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to monitor all staff members for COVID-19 symptoms at least once per shift. Any staff member who exhibits a symptom is immediately isolated and tested for the virus.

In the SLO County Jail, four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. No new cases have been identified.

Per Public Health guidelines, the outbreak at the jail will be considered over when there are no new cases within 14 days of the most recent positive case, which occurred on July 22.

The Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to test and monitor all exposed inmates.