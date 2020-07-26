Ninth coronavirus-related death reported in San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported their ninth COVID-19 related death Sunday evening.

Public Health officials said the resident was in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

The patient had been hospitalized for more than two weeks beginning

about a week after taking a trip out of state.

“This pandemic has claimed another life here in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “As we mourn the loss of one of our neighbors, we can each do our part to slow the spread of this disease and protect others from COVID-19. Please stay close to home, wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wash your hands frequently.”

As of Friday, 1,500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom had recovered.

The first death in the county was announced Saturday, April 4. The county has reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths since July 1.

You can see the full breakdown of SLO County COVID-19 cases here.