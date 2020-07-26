Father-Son duo create ‘got mask?’ campaign to help healthcare workers

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Stickers with the message ‘got mask?’ have been spreading throughout Santa Barbara.

The local campaign was created by Drake and Harry Rabin to help the medical community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The father-son duo has been selling signature stickers, face masks, hats, t-shirts and water bottles through their website.

Got-Mask's goal is to utilize 100% of it's profits to purchase PPE for hospital staff, those in need and to encourage best practices to win the hard-fought battle over COVID-19.

They aim to make a difference in this battle by getting the community to back a simple message which could speak volumes.

Thus far, they’ve donated merchandise to local businesses such as Jeannine's Restaurant and Bakery, Tennis Shop of Montecito, Santa Barbara Polo Club along with Village Cheese and Wine Store.

