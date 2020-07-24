Santa Maria’s CAUSE works to slow COVID-19 spread among farm workers

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The organization CAUSE in Santa Maria is speaking with young farm workers to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Traditionally young people have been in the fields, but even more so now with COVID," said Abraham Melendrez, a community organizer with CAUSE. "We're seeing more people high school age that are going out there... working alongside their parents."

CAUSE is starting a series of meetings with these young farm workers to learn more about their needs. Then, they will work towards helping meet those needs.

Melendrez said more needs to be done to keep indigenous farm workers informed in their own language, especially about their rights and worker safety.

He said farm workers have the right to two weeks of leave for coronavirus related reasons.

Melendrez said along with receiving basic information about COVID-19 and resources, farm workers also need to be informed when someone they work with tests positive for the virus, and that's not always happening.

Farm workers are disproportionately affected by the virus, and it's the highest affected occupation in Santa Maria according to Santa Barbara County Public Health.

Infectious disease experts at Dignity Health said that could be because of shared transportation and housing.

The county finds many farm workers live in either multi-generational housing, or in employer provided H-2A housing. Fourteen H-2A workers tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent outbreak in Santa Maria.

"We're asking the county and even the city council locally to create more regulations and expand the livable conditions these people are living in," said Melendrez.

County Public Health said they are giving information directly to growers and the farmers themselves, and that the agricultural commissioner is working on direct outreach as well.

Melendrez said farmer worker health needs to be a priority in the pandemic.

"They've been essential workers since day one. They never shut down," he said. "We need to make sure we provide them with the right protections and safety."