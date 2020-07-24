Santa Barbara cannabis industry giving back during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two of Santa Barbara's biggest cannabis companies, Coastal Dispensary and The Farmacy Santa Barbara, are donating their profits. Representatives from both companies said their sales have done well during the pandemic and they're giving back.

This week Coastal Dispensary donated $10,000 to the Unity Shoppe to help them provide healthy groceries to families in need. They have also donated to local Black Lives Matter organizations.

The Farmacy has donated about $25,000 during the pandemic to a couple of organizations. They donated about $12,000 to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as well as supported Black Lives Matter and partnered with a New York City foodbank.