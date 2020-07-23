Santa Barbara County Deputy and Custody Deputy test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night another deputy and custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy who tested positive became sick while on vacation and has not returned to work. The exposure does not appear to have come from work. The custody deputy was tested as part of sweeping tests of staff. The custody deputy was in an administrative role and had no contact with inmates. They didn't return to work after testing positive on July 16.

Health officials have cleared three custody staff who previously tested positive to return to work.

35 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, 25 of them have returned to work.