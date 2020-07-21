7th coronavirus-related death reported in SLO County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says a seventh person has died from COVID-19 in the county.

It's the sixth death recorded this month, after nearly three months without any loss of life following the county's first death in April.

“We have lost another member of our community to this disease and I offer our sincere condolences to the family and all those who are touched by this loss,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We are seeing an uptick in cases in congregate settings such as skilled nursing facilities in SLO County and we need everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of this disease."

This person was an individual in their 80s who lived at a north county nursing facility that is currently experiencing an outbreak of the deadly disease. The resident had multiple chronic health conditions and was not hospitalized, public health said.

The public health department says extra precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and while people infected with the coronavirus often suffer from flu-like symptoms, the disease is markedly more dangerous.

Medical research shows that while COVID-19 has flu-like symptoms, it is more contagious than the flu among most populations and age groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk from COVID-19. San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department

There are currently 1,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. That includes 448 people who are recovering at home and ten people who are hospitalized - four of which are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in SLO County, click here.