More Chumash Casino employees test positive for COVID-19

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Employees with the Chumash Casino were informed that additional workers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians said in a letter to employees that one Food & Beverage Department worker received their positive test result on July 9. The casino said there are now eight active cases of COVID-19 among employees. Five employees have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The first positive case at the casino was reported in late June with four more positive cases shared earlier in July. This latest announcement brings the total number of COVID-19 cases at the casino to 13.

The casino highlighted the latest case in their letter, saying they have been in daily contact with the Food & Beverage worker's family and wish them strength during this difficult time. The employee has been hospitalized for the virus.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians shared a statement with our newsroom regarding the latest case:

“We feel it’s important to maintain transparency and communicate regularly with our workforce as we operate during a global pandemic. Last week's company-wide email detailed the status of one back-of-house Team Member in particular who has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. We are in daily contact with Team Members who have been affected by this virus, and we continue to hold them and their families in our thoughts and prayers. We are extremely proud of our Team Members’ adherence to our Safe + Well standards. They are doing an excellent job of consistently wearing their personal protective equipment properly on the gaming floor and maintaining a safe environment for our Team Members and guests.” Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

The letter from the casino stated that the majority of COVID-19 positive workers contracted the virus from family members. Fortunately, the majority of these workers are also exhibiting minimal to no symptoms.

The casino said it has been working closely with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department since reopening on June 10. Health Department Director Paige Batson shared her approval of the COVID-19 safety practices in the casino with multiple news outlets, stating the public health department does not look at the number of COVID cases alone when determining the severity of the situation.

The casino ended the letter by reminding employees to stay home and self-isolate if they are feeling unwell and to always contact Human Resources.