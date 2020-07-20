Discarded personal protective equipment going into the ocean not the trash

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- It's a sign of the times. The more something is used the more of it ends up in the trash. And right now there's a lot of masks, gloves, wipes and other personal protective equipment (PPE) ending up in the trash.

Santa Barbara County Public Works officials are pushing people to be more aware of their PPE. They're seeing more of it end up in gutters and places they shouldn't be.

They are reminding the public that a lot of what is discarded and doesn't go into the trash, makes it way into the ocean. And masks and plastic gloves are harmful to marine life.

County officials are asking you to be more aware of where you PPE ends up. And if you have an extra napkin or a trash picker, to help pickup those discarded PPE that didn't make their way into the trash cans. You can also download Marine Debris Tracker App to identify which areas need more public attention and cleaning.