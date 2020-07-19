Two employees at Santa Maria Post Office test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that two employees at the Santa Maria Post Office recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Sunday, USPS said they are still in the process of contacting the public health department about the cases. They said they plan to follow any health guidance they receive.

The post office said, to protect patient privacy, they are unable to release any information about the positive-testing employees' conditions or identities.

However, USPS said they believe the risk is low that any other employees at the Santa Maria Post Office will catch the virus from these incidents.

The postal service also cited the CDC and US Surgeon General's statements explaining that it is unlikely the virus will spread through domestic or international mail and packages.

