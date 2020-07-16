State officials inspecting South Coast businesses for COVID-19 safety compliance

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are all on California's 32-county watch list. These counties have seen recent COVID-19 confirmed cases rises beyond what state public health officials deemed acceptable during the reopening stage.

In an interview this week, Santa Barbara County Public Health director, Van Do-Reynoso, said she routinely inspects local businesses around the county. She also said her county team are not the only ones inspecting for compliance. She said state officials are very interested in Santa Barbara County. They have written warnings of violations to certain businesses in Santa Barbara County.

Do-Reynoso added so far only in Santa Barbara County only one business has had a hearing due to too many warnings of violation. However, they did not lose their license. She also said the county is not seeing enough people follow the guidelines of washing their hands for twenty seconds, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a proper face covering.