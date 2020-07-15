SLO County barbershops, salons, gyms, churches, and other businesses to close indoor operations starting Thursday

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Several business sectors in San Luis Obispo County will be ordered to close or limit indoor operations starting Thursday.

County leaders made the announcement prior to the county's weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Scheduled to close or modify are gyms and fitness centers, personal care services like massage and tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, barbershops, indoor malls, places of worship, as well as offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov.

The businesses have been ordered to close or limit operations to outdoor services only starting on July 16, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and must comply with State COVID-19 guidance for their industry

“This is our opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County and we should each be doing everything we can to lower our case rate,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is discouraging news, but we do not want to see a surge in hospitalized cases here.”

The move follows a three-day period when San Luis Obispo County was placed on the state's County Monitoring List for exceeding the state's criteria for its COVID-19 case rate.

On Monday, the county was officially placed on the list after numbers showed it was above the threshold for cases per 100,000 people.

At the time, San Luis Obispo County was measuring at 114 cases per 100,000 people.