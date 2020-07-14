Santa Barbara County to close gyms, churches, barbershops

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has released an updated health officer's order which calls for the closure of multiple industries.

The order affects gyms and other athletics facilities, personal care services like massage and nail parlors, hair salons and barbershops, indoor malls, and places of worship.

These closures affect indoor operations for these business sectors, but the businesses can stay open if they are able to expand outdoors, the county says.

This modified order comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered counties that are on the state's coronavirus monitoring list to close these business sectors.

These new restrictions went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The county's health officer order is scheduled to remain in place until August 12.