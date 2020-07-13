805 UndocuFund receiving millions in donations, but also massive demand

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The 805 UndocuFund re-launched in Santa Barbara County this spring in order to provide undocumented immigrants with financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has raised $3.9 million dollars since then, according to Future Leaders of America Executive Director Eder Gaona-Macedo. The fundraising goal is $6 million.

The fund received an anonymous $1 million donation in May.

The fund, which covers Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, sends $1,200 checks to applicants who have lost jobs at local businesses due to the pandemic.

As restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues closed during the pandemic, several undocumented employees lost their jobs or had wages or hours cut, and were unable to receive funding elsewhere.

The demand for assistance became so high, however, that the 805 UndocuFund's website now says that applications are temporarily closed "until further notice."

The 805 UndocuFund launched in 2018 to help immigrants in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire and Montecito Debris Flow--raising $2 million for roughly 1,300 families, some of whom lost homes, their employment or wages.

