Ice in Paradise reopens, softly

GOLETA, Calif. -- Ice skating is a cool way to beat the heat during the summer heat wave. However, you need to plan your trip to Goleta's Ice in Paradise if you want to lace up a pair of skate to cool off.

The rink has softly reopened since it closed due to the pandemic. Now the rink is enforcing strict physical distancing of its users.

The rink has two ice surfaces, a main NHL-sized rink and miniature surface they call The Studio. Both are available by reservation only. The NHL rink can be reserved for one end zone per group or the entire surface per group per hour. The NHL surface's neutral zone acts as a buffer between two groups that may share the ice at the same time.

For more information about how to make a reservation or cost visit the Ice in Paradise's website.