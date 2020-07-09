Ventura County District Attorney warns public about recent COVID-19 scams

Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County's District Attorney Gregory D. Totten issued a warning to the community on Thursday regarding recent COVID-19 scams.

Victims of one scam from various counties told law enforcement that scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers in order to obtain personal information from residents and steal their money.

The DA said that, while it is important to respond to phone calls and messages about potential exposures to COVID-19, legitimate contact tracers with the county or state will never charge a fee for their services or ask for personal information such as a social security number, bank account or health insurance policy number.

In a second COVID-19 scam, perpetrators have reportedly marketed and sold COVID antibody tests that have not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Without approval, these tests may potentially provide false results.

These scammers have also attempted to obtain personal information from residents while selling the tests.

The DA said community members should be wary of any advertisements for antibody testing from unknown or unverified sources, including on social media, through emails or over the phone.

Information regarding current, approved COVID-19 tests and antibody tests are available on the FDA's website.

Residents should also contact their primary care physician before undergoing any at-home antibody tests in order to verify its efficacy and safety.

Up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Ventura County is available at www.vcemergency.com.