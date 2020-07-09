SLO County reports fourth coronavirus-related death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County has reported its fourth coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

This latest death was a 52-year-old who had "significant underlying health conditions." They were living in a long-term care facility that recently experienced a coronavirus outbreak.

They were brought to the hospital this weekend after becoming ill.

“We are mourning the loss of another vulnerable resident to this disease – the second in two days,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We extend our condolences to the patient’s loved ones. Everyone in SLO County must take precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.”

This is the county's third death reported in July.

People who are considered to be high-risk should stay home as much as possible, the health department said. People with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk of developing serious issues related to COVID-19.

There are currently 877 cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. 247 people are recovering at home and 13 people are hospitalized, 5 of which are currently in the ICU. 612 people are considered recovered.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.