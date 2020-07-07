State-run coronavirus testing sites overwhelmed in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - State-run coronavirus testing sites in Santa Barbara County are currently being overwhelmed by asymptomatic people seeking tests, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Public health officials said the goal of these state-run testing sites is to identify people who have the coronavirus, and while more and more people are utilizing the provided services, these last two months have seen a larger load of asymptomatic people or low-risk people seeking testing.

In response, these testing sites are shifting focus.

People who are asymptomatic or no/low-risk are asked to pass on receiving a test at these sites. Instead, these sites will turn attention to essential and healthcare workers, people with symptoms, and people who are considered to be at-risk.

Members of the community should instead reach out to their primary care provider or urgent care centers to schedule a test.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released a checklist of questions you should ask yourself when deciding whether or not to get a test:

Do you work in a high-risk environment for the transmission of COVID-19? Example: an industry with frequent interaction of members of the public

Are you an essential worker? Example: utility workers, grocery store workers, food supply workers, other public employees

Do you live or work in a congregate setting? Example: Correctional facility (jail, prison, etc.), homeless shelter, residential care facility, or dorm.

Have you had close contact with an individual who has been recently confirmed as having COVID-19? Close contact is about 15 minutes, in a closed room less than six feet apart with neither party wearing a mask.

Have you been experiencing any symptoms of illness, different than seasonal allergies? Cough, runny nose, fatigue, headaches, sore throat, loss of taste, nausea, etc.

Has a Public Health Department employee recommended that you get tested?

If you can't answer 'Yes' to any of these questions, public health says you are considered low-risk and should not get tested at one of these sites.

In the meantime, you should follow the current guidelines to reduce your chance of contracting the coronavirus. This includes wearing a face covering, maintaining six-foot distance from others in public, stay home if sick and wash your hands frequently.