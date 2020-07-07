Santa Maria City Council accepts County Public Health’s recommendations

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria city leaders discussed surging coronavirus cases in Tuesday's city council meeting.

Santa Barbara Public Health gave a presentation about COVID-19 patient data at the meeting, which mainly centered around Santa Maria patients.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of public health said that most cases are north of Betteravia and west of Broadway streets. She said those areas "typically have apartment complexes and residences with crowded living situations."

Public health found that Santa Maria cases have a higher percentage of household size between 4 and 7 individuals than other cities in the county.

At 20 percent of Santa Maria cases, agricultural workers are more affected than any other occupation. The Latinx population is disproportionately affected.

City leaders say they need more county resources to combat the virus.

"I just question that you've provided us actual statistics but you've provided us no actual response in your presentation this evening," said Thomas Watson, city attorney and code enforcement officer for Santa Maria. "So I guess I would ask what is the county's response versus what is the city's obligation?"

County public health said they are providing education and outreach.

They recommend the city help coordinate city-county-community education partnerships and enforce rules under Health and Safety Code 101029.

"That gives you the legal authority to support the county's efforts and in particular enforcing the local health officer orders," said Do-Reynoso.

Watson also questioned how to enforce policies when the Sheriff's office and district attorney's office have not issued citations.

Marian Hospital said they are now admitting 6 and a half patients a day for COVID-19.

"I'm concerned if we were to see double the patients we have now," said Sue Andersen, president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center. "As a community, we need to really try and stop the spread because we definitely have seen a major uptick. We've got twice as many patients now as we did at the beginning."

The city is accepting the county's recommendations.