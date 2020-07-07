Employee at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An employee at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19. They are the second employee, and sixth person in total, to test positive for the disease.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department announced last week that four minors and an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The names of these six people are not being released to protect their privacy.

There are currently 26 minors at the juvenile hall, the probation department said.

The probation department is requiring all minors that are brought to the facility be tested and quarantined prior to being allowed into the facility.

The Probation Department continues to be focused on and responsive to the mental and physical well-being of youth in this challenging and stressful time, and are taking steps to ensure their wellness. The Department monitors the situation daily and will make decisions based on best practices in health and safety standards for the youth under their care, the officers, and the community. Statement from Santa Barbara County Probation Department

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department website.