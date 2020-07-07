30th coronavirus-related death reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County has reported its 30th coronavirus-related death.

The person was in their 70s and lived in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

This latest death is not connected to any known outbreaks in the county.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends mourning the passing of their loved one,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer.

Santa Barbara County is currently reporting 3,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 87 of which were reported Tuesday. 994 of these cases are at the Federal Prison in Lompoc and 2,748 are community cases. 3,280 of these positive cases are considered to be recovered.

For the complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.